Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 3,829 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,935 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,829 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $11,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Paylocity by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,399,000 after acquiring an additional 236,876 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 585,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,401,000 after buying an additional 88,769 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paylocity by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,076,000 after buying an additional 73,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Paylocity by 652.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,873 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,005,000 after buying an additional 70,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,007,000. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PCTY traded down $10.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $208.58. The stock had a trading volume of 6,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,844. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $232.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.55 and a beta of 1.08. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $152.01 and a one year high of $276.88.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.09, for a total value of $741,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,276.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 64,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.88, for a total value of $16,119,508.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,287,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,623,950.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.09, for a total value of $741,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,276.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 97,072 shares of company stock worth $24,204,007 in the last quarter. 26.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PCTY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Paylocity from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Paylocity from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Paylocity from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.00.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

