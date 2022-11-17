Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 3,829 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,935 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,829 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $11,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Paylocity by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,399,000 after acquiring an additional 236,876 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 585,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,401,000 after buying an additional 88,769 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paylocity by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,076,000 after buying an additional 73,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Paylocity by 652.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,873 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,005,000 after buying an additional 70,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,007,000. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Paylocity Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PCTY traded down $10.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $208.58. The stock had a trading volume of 6,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,844. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $232.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.55 and a beta of 1.08. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $152.01 and a one year high of $276.88.
Insider Buying and Selling
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have weighed in on PCTY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Paylocity from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Paylocity from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Paylocity from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.00.
Paylocity Company Profile
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paylocity (PCTY)
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.