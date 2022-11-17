Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,074,862,000 after buying an additional 306,106 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,963,000 after buying an additional 67,385 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 18.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,783,000 after buying an additional 491,835 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,133,000 after buying an additional 87,874 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $1,515,281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.26.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total transaction of $1,871,444.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,444.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total value of $1,871,444.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,444.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,257,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,103 shares of company stock worth $9,031,598. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NOW stock traded down $11.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $401.15. 46,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,140,454. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $438.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $81.03 billion, a PE ratio of 405.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $695.61.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

