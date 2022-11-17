Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Piper Sandler

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTSGet Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Motus GI from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Motus GI from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Motus GI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MOTS opened at $1.56 on Monday. Motus GI has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average is $3.91.

Institutional Trading of Motus GI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Motus GI by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Motus GI by 237.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80,938 shares in the last quarter.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedure. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

