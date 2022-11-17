Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Piper Sandler

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Motus GI from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Motus GI from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th.
Shares of NASDAQ:MOTS opened at $1.56 on Monday. Motus GI has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average is $3.91.
Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedure. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
