Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11,679.21

Shares of Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of £116.79 ($137.24) and traded as low as £111 ($130.43). Mountview Estates shares last traded at £115 ($135.14), with a volume of 46 shares.

Mountview Estates Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 102.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is £116.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is £127.53. The company has a market capitalization of £448.39 million and a P/E ratio of 1,608.81.

About Mountview Estates

(Get Rating)

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties; and sells such properties when it becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated, assured, assured shorthold, and life tenancy residential units, as well as freehold and leasehold ground rent units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mountview Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountview Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.