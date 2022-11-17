Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2) Reaches New 12-Month High at $291.40

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2 – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €291.40 ($300.41) and last traded at €289.40 ($298.35), with a volume of 310679 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €289.00 ($297.94).

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €259.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is €237.62.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

(Get Rating)

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.