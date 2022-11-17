Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) CEO Sells $7,578,000.00 in Stock

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total transaction of $7,578,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,578,825.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $48.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 2.47. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 16.84%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 365,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,750,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,103,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,584,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $346,750,000 after purchasing an additional 276,213 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 22.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 19,810 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MUR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.44.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

