Mustang Bio, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.77) Per Share (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Mustang Bio in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.77) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.80). The consensus estimate for Mustang Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.82) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Mustang Bio’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

Separately, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Mustang Bio from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Mustang Bio Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mustang Bio

NASDAQ:MBIO opened at $0.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 9.96. Mustang Bio has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.60. The stock has a market cap of $55.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.64.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 22.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 482,361 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 168.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 120,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 75,996 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 3,861.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 626,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

