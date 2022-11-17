Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Given New $4.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BTIG Research from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mustang Bio Stock Performance

MBIO stock opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.96, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $55.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.64. Mustang Bio has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.60.

Institutional Trading of Mustang Bio

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Mustang Bio by 105.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,449,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,470 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 22.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 482,361 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 3,861.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 626,995 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 724.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 132,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 116,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mustang Bio by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 18,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

