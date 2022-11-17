Nano Price Hits $0.59 on Exchanges (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00003571 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Nano has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $78.60 million and $520,109.08 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,519.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.65 or 0.00355026 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00024336 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00117666 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.52 or 0.00796162 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102.28 or 0.00619156 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006001 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00230285 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

