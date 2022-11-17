Nano (XNO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $79.39 Million

Nano (XNO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00003619 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a total market cap of $79.39 million and $487,313.31 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16,463.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.35 or 0.00348330 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00023531 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00118080 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.92 or 0.00795198 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.30 or 0.00621381 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006048 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00234160 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

