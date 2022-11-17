NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Get Rating) – Cormark issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for NanoXplore in a report released on Wednesday, November 16th. Cormark analyst M. Whale forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for NanoXplore’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for NanoXplore’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get NanoXplore alerts:

Separately, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of NanoXplore in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

NanoXplore Trading Down 16.6 %

TSE:GRA opened at C$2.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of C$456.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.60. NanoXplore has a 52 week low of C$2.35 and a 52 week high of C$8.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.49.

NanoXplore (TSE:GRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$28.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$25.39 million.

NanoXplore Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NanoXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.