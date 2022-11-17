NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Get Rating) – Cormark issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for NanoXplore in a report released on Wednesday, November 16th. Cormark analyst M. Whale forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for NanoXplore’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for NanoXplore’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS.
Separately, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of NanoXplore in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.
NanoXplore Trading Down 16.6 %
NanoXplore (TSE:GRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$28.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$25.39 million.
NanoXplore Company Profile
NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.
