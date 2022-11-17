Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Stock Price Down 8% Following Insider Selling

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) shares dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $25.07 and last traded at $25.07. Approximately 4,225 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 255,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.25.

Specifically, CEO Richard Soloway sold 1,271,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $31,519,047.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,996,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,641,087.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSSC. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

Napco Security Technologies Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.40. The firm has a market cap of $922.17 million, a PE ratio of 52.23 and a beta of 1.17.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $43.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.55 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Napco Security Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 105.9% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 290,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after acquiring an additional 149,367 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 120,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 60,100 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the second quarter valued at $390,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 10,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 407,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,358,000 after acquiring an additional 204,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies

(Get Rating)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.