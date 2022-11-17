National Bank Financial Lowers Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) to Sector Perform

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Sunday morning, Briefing.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.90.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at C$10.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$6.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.77. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of C$10.07 and a 1 year high of C$20.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.99.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Algonquin Power & Utilities

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.246 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 168.93%.

In other Algonquin Power & Utilities news, Director Christopher Huskilson bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$197,667.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 51,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$595,793.10. In other news, Senior Officer Arun Banskota bought 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,476,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 196,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,411,980.80. Also, Director Christopher Huskilson bought 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$197,667.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$595,793.10.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.