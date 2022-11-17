Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) to Issue Dividend of $0.06

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0589 per share on Monday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Naturgy Energy Group’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Naturgy Energy Group Stock Up 4.0 %
Shares of GASNY opened at $5.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.45. Naturgy Energy Group has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $6.70.
About Naturgy Energy Group
