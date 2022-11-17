Navcoin Market Capitalization Tops $3.32 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0443 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $3.32 million and approximately $4,048.30 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00122221 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00238529 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006021 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00061030 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00028781 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000329 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000167 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,863,834 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

