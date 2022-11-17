Navcoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,804.32 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0435 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.26 million and approximately $1,804.32 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00118043 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00235657 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005940 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00060009 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00036034 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,869,551 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.