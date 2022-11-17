NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,581.97

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (LON:NBPE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,581.97 ($18.59) and traded as high as GBX 1,610 ($18.92). NB Private Equity Partners shares last traded at GBX 1,590 ($18.68), with a volume of 24,553 shares.

NB Private Equity Partners Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £741.32 million and a P/E ratio of 2,058.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03, a current ratio of 9.48 and a quick ratio of 9.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,581.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,533.95.

About NB Private Equity Partners

NB Private Equity Partners Limited specializes in private equity fund of funds and co-investments. In fund of fund investments, it invests in private equity fund managed by other sponsors and funds of funds managed by the investment manager. In co-investments, it makes direct investments alongside other sponsors.

