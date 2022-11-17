NEAR Protocol (NEAR) 24-Hour Volume Tops $80.19 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 16th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.90 or 0.00011470 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and approximately $80.19 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 11% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00079509 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00060841 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00023492 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005464 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000261 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000131 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 827,549,326 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

