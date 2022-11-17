Needham & Company LLC Trims Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Target Price to $25.00

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink raised Stoke Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.86.

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $9.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.22. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $33.06.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $47,000.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output to design ASOs to precisely upregulate protein expression.

