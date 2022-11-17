NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Trading Down 7.3%

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) were down 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.31 and last traded at $10.31. Approximately 1,186 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,716,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NEO shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Benchmark downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 6.82.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,970,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $157,592,000 after purchasing an additional 113,534 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 7.2% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,180,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,215,000 after purchasing an additional 413,085 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,217,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,310,000 after buying an additional 116,802 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 5,912.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,611,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,435,000 after buying an additional 3,551,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 236.9% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,131,000 after buying an additional 1,909,529 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

