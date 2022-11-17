NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Trading Down 7.3%

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) were down 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.31 and last traded at $10.31. Approximately 1,186 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,716,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on NEO shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Benchmark downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.
NeoGenomics Stock Down 12.1 %
The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 6.82.
NeoGenomics Company Profile
NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.
