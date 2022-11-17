NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Insider Sells $19,710.00 in Stock

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) insider Kevin Yuann sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $19,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 210,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,762,067.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kevin Yuann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 11th, Kevin Yuann sold 1,500 shares of NerdWallet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $16,920.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Kevin Yuann sold 1,500 shares of NerdWallet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $16,905.00.

Shares of NRDS stock opened at $12.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.96 million and a PE ratio of -30.33. NerdWallet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91.

A number of research firms have commented on NRDS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NerdWallet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on NerdWallet from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in NerdWallet during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in NerdWallet during the first quarter worth about $63,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NerdWallet during the second quarter worth about $95,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in NerdWallet by 762.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 12,431 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in NerdWallet during the second quarter worth about $113,000. 29.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

