NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Sees Large Volume Increase

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 50,439 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,502,158 shares.The stock last traded at $71.55 and had previously closed at $71.33.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NetEase from $140.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NetEase from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.38.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.56 and its 200 day moving average is $85.68. The stock has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.23.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. NetEase had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in NetEase during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in NetEase by 549.3% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in NetEase by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

