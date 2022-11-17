Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO)

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.64. 10,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,467. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $13.10.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 46.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 12.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 8.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 119,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

