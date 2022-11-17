Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO)

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Price Performance
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.64. 10,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,467. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $13.10.
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Company Profile
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.
