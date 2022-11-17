New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) CEO Sells $376,389.40 in Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWRGet Rating) CEO William Staples sold 6,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $376,389.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,990.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NEWR traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.00. The stock had a trading volume of 482,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,157. New Relic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $121.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.39 and a 200 day moving average of $55.95. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in New Relic during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEWR. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on New Relic to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of New Relic from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.58.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

