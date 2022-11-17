New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) CEO Sells $376,389.40 in Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) CEO William Staples sold 6,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $376,389.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,990.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

New Relic Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NEWR traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.00. The stock had a trading volume of 482,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,157. New Relic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $121.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.39 and a 200 day moving average of $55.95. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Relic

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in New Relic during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

New Relic Company Profile

Several research firms have issued reports on NEWR. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on New Relic to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of New Relic from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.58.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

