New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) COO Kristy Friedrichs Sells 3,653 Shares

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 3,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $212,056.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,295.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

New Relic Stock Performance

NEWR traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.00. The company had a trading volume of 482,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,157. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 0.92. New Relic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $121.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.95.

Get New Relic alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Relic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 18,517 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 144,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after purchasing an additional 72,593 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in New Relic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Jeneq Management LP bought a new position in New Relic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $508,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in New Relic by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 786,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,597,000 after acquiring an additional 186,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About New Relic

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of New Relic to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of New Relic from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.58.

(Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.