NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target Cut to C$10.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.16% from the stock’s current price.

NFI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NFI Group from C$6.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. CIBC dropped their price objective on NFI Group from C$14.00 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Scotiabank lowered NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their target price on NFI Group from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.43.

Shares of NFI traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$10.38. The stock had a trading volume of 255,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.03, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.57. The firm has a market cap of C$773.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79. NFI Group has a twelve month low of C$8.67 and a twelve month high of C$23.14.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

