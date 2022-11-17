NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.58

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.58 and traded as low as C$10.08. NFI Group shares last traded at C$10.21, with a volume of 222,307 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently commented on NFI. Scotiabank cut shares of NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$14.00 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.43.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.03. The company has a market cap of C$767.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.33%.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

