Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 74.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 104,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 44,609 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 67.8% in the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 11.9% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 28.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,153,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,328,000 after purchasing an additional 697,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 395.5% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 84,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 67,534 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTRA. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of CTRA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.39. 166,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,932,442. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.39 and a 52-week high of $36.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.53. The company has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.23.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.31%. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

