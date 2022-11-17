Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Has $1.91 Million Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 7.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 0.8% during the second quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 35,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Fastenal by 78.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

FAST traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.68. 60,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,496,048. The firm has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.00 and its 200 day moving average is $50.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $64.75.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 66.31%.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness bought 4,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,532,592. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,500 shares of company stock worth $306,425. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.86.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

