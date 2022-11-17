Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up about 1.9% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,074,862,000 after acquiring an additional 306,106 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,963,000 after buying an additional 67,385 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,786,783,000 after buying an additional 491,835 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,523,133,000 after acquiring an additional 87,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,515,281,000. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Trading Down 2.0 %

NOW stock traded down $8.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $404.09. 21,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,140,454. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $695.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $395.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $438.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 416.36, a PEG ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total transaction of $1,871,444.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,444.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total transaction of $1,127,184.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,895.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total value of $1,871,444.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,444.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,103 shares of company stock valued at $9,031,598. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $488.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.26.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.