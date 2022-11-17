Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Purchases 221 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 3.1% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,957.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,783,000 after acquiring an additional 16,989,271 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 699,790.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,590 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 589,827 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,646.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 424,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,200,000 after buying an additional 399,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.3% in the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 354,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,608,000 after buying an additional 335,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 302,721 shares valued at $20,039,793. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.89. 509,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,158,184. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Alphabet to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.24.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

