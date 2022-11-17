Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 350.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Unum Group Announces Dividend

NYSE:UNM traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.51. 29,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.73 and a 200 day moving average of $37.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $46.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $243,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,052.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $243,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,052.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,400 shares of company stock worth $2,648,308 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

