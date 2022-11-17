Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Sold by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of NIO by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 557.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NIO during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in NIO by 47.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in NIO by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 31.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NIO. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. China Renaissance lowered shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.30 to $12.30 in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of NIO from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on NIO from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.89.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average of $17.34. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.74.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 24.94% and a negative return on equity of 32.66%. NIO’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

