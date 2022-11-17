Nora Scheinkestel Purchases 2,115 Shares of Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBC) Stock

Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBC – Get Rating) insider Nora Scheinkestel bought 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$23.40 ($15.70) per share, with a total value of A$49,491.00 ($33,215.44).

Westpac Banking Stock Performance

Westpac Banking Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from Westpac Banking’s previous Final dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Westpac Banking’s payout ratio is presently 88.32%.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

