Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Price Target Raised to €13.00 at Citigroup

Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup to €13.00 ($13.40) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Nordex Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NRDXF opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.00. Nordex has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $19.53.

About Nordex

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It operates through Projects and Services segments. The company provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.

