Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Price Target Raised to €13.00 at Citigroup

Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup to €13.00 ($13.40) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Nordex Price Performance
OTCMKTS:NRDXF opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.00. Nordex has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $19.53.
About Nordex
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nordex (NRDXF)
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
- Bulk Shippers See Earnings & Revenue Decline Amid Global Slowdown
- Should you still buy Chevron’s stock ex-dividend?
- Why Are Bears Still Going Short on AGNC Investment?
Receive News & Ratings for Nordex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.