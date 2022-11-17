Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%.

Nordstrom has a payout ratio of 29.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Nordstrom to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.2%.

Shares of JWN traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.93. 7,197,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,113,120. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.72. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $36.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.36% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on JWN. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 6.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 12,787 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 13.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 12,582 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 8.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 27.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 0.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

