Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%.
Nordstrom has a payout ratio of 29.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Nordstrom to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.2%.
Nordstrom Trading Down 8.0 %
Shares of JWN traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.93. 7,197,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,113,120. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.72. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $36.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.01.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently commented on JWN. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 6.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 12,787 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 13.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 12,582 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 8.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 27.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 0.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.36% of the company’s stock.
Nordstrom Company Profile
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.
