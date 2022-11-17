Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Holdings Increased by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,697 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 71,819 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,484,000 after purchasing an additional 40,012 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 13,383 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC stock traded down $4.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $244.98. The company had a trading volume of 31,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,238. The company has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.97. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.19.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

