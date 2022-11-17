Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Position Trimmed by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.6 %

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $249.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $221.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.10.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.