Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NSC has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TD Securities cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $264.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.10.

NSC stock opened at $249.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $57.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $299.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSC. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

