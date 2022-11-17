Norris Perne & French LLP MI Grows Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,723 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services comprises about 1.7% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned approximately 0.10% of Quanta Services worth $17,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 417.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $146.67. 16,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,847. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.91 and a 52-week high of $149.79. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.17.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

