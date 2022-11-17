Norris Perne & French LLP MI Makes New Investment in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth $942,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 7.5% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 63,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 28.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 195,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,963,000 after buying an additional 42,849 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 207.1% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 232,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,406,000 after buying an additional 156,685 shares during the period. Finally, WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 5.4% in the second quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 34,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.72. 14,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714,976. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $60.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.52.

LKQ Increases Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 9.18%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

Insider Activity at LKQ

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $348,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,052,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,427,453.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on LKQ to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

About LKQ

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.