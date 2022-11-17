Norris Perne & French LLP MI Purchases 547 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $13,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCO traded down $8.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $288.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,875. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.16 and a 1 year high of $403.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $263.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.04.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 33.41%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus dropped their price target on Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Moody’s to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Moody’s from $302.00 to $289.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.73.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

