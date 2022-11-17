Norris Perne & French LLP MI Purchases 960 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $9,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $256.14. 4,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,005. The company’s 50 day moving average is $267.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.08. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $224.87 and a twelve month high of $615.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.64.

ZBRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stephens lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.33.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

