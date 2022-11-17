Norris Perne & French LLP MI Raises Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 347,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Knight-Swift Transportation makes up about 1.5% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned about 0.21% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $16,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 274.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 36,560 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 11.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 84,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after buying an additional 8,393 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 45,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 7,877 shares during the period. 89.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.43. 34,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,538,380. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.05). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.69.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

