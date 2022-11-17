Norris Perne & French LLP MI Raises Stock Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,574 shares during the period. Allison Transmission comprises approximately 1.8% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $19,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALSN. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the period.

ALSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Shares of NYSE ALSN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,038. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.63 and a 1-year high of $43.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.87 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 71.96%. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 16.28%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

