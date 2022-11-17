Norris Perne & French LLP MI Sells 2,090 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lessened its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned approximately 0.18% of Middleby worth $12,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,105,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,804,000 after buying an additional 469,311 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 690,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,145,000 after buying an additional 330,359 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Middleby by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,344,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,918,000 after purchasing an additional 205,222 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Middleby in the 2nd quarter worth $24,252,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Middleby by 638.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 219,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,461,000 after purchasing an additional 189,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total value of $35,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,877.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Middleby to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Middleby from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.86.

MIDD stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $138.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.23 and a 200 day moving average of $139.03. The Middleby Co. has a 12 month low of $120.30 and a 12 month high of $201.34.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

