NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target Cut to C$13.50

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2022

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UNGet Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Cormark to C$13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cormark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NWH.UN. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank lowered NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.75 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.41.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Stock Performance

Shares of TSE NWH.UN traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$10.23. 466,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,086. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a one year low of C$9.80 and a one year high of C$14.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.85.

About NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust

(Get Rating)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Read More

Stock Target Advisor logo

Analyst Recommendations for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.