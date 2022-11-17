NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target Cut to C$13.50

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Cormark to C$13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cormark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NWH.UN. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank lowered NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.75 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.41.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Stock Performance

Shares of TSE NWH.UN traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$10.23. 466,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,086. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a one year low of C$9.80 and a one year high of C$14.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.85.

About NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

