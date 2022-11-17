Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) CFO Mark Kempa Sells 25,000 Shares

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) CFO Mark Kempa sold 25,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $463,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,449.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mark Kempa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 24th, Mark Kempa sold 55,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $742,500.00.

Shares of NCLH stock traded down $1.40 on Thursday, hitting $16.19. The company had a trading volume of 153,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,874,188. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $24.24.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NCLH. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 34.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

