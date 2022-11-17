NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%.

NOV has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 37.0% per year over the last three years. NOV has a payout ratio of 17.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NOV to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.7%.

NOV stock opened at $23.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 771.26 and a beta of 1.87. NOV has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $24.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In other news, insider Isaac H. Joseph sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $56,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,340,212.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $106,002.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,872.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Isaac H. Joseph sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $56,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,340,212.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,456 shares of company stock valued at $360,063 over the last 90 days. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in NOV by 16.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 762,999 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 108,845 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in NOV by 15.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,860 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 23,430 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NOV by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in NOV by 2.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in NOV by 7.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,976 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on NOV in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NOV from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Susquehanna cut their target price on NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on NOV in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.62.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

