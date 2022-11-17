NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NBY stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $20.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.21. The company has a market cap of $153.37 million, a PE ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 2.83.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

